 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong BlockBlasters Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Ship of Heroes
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20102678 Edited 24 September 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
September 24 Update Notes:
  1. Removed the restriction where levels completed after viewing hints do not count toward achievements. Note: Levels completed with hints still will not be counted on the leaderboards.
  2. (If you have existing save data, you can replay any level to refresh your achievements.)
  3. We have optimized the achievement icons in the STEAM backend.
  4. The default language setting on the main menu has been changed to English.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3336591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link