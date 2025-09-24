- Removed the restriction where levels completed after viewing hints do not count toward achievements. Note: Levels completed with hints still will not be counted on the leaderboards.
- (If you have existing save data, you can replay any level to refresh your achievements.)
- We have optimized the achievement icons in the STEAM backend.
- The default language setting on the main menu has been changed to English.
September 24 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
September 24 Update Notes:
