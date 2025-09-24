 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Ship of Heroes
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20102493 Edited 24 September 2025 – 02:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Currently working on some harder to fix things, but here is a patch with a bunch of minor fixes.

We will be working on a solution to font being blurry at full screen (or other non 16x9 sizes)

Also will improve synth ui after all the bigger issues are resolved.

  • Made nodes in galaxies that are completed more visually different (darker)
  • Fixed crash in galaxy 4
  • Fixed base 6 renovation upgrade showing wrong
  • Fixed some popup placement to not go off screen
  • Fixed a bunch of .0 showing (prolly still more to go)
  • Fixed some text display issues in various locations
  • Fixed synth module queue removing one on load
  • Fixed synth module queue not showing data correctly
  • Fixed reactor auto buy charge speed
  • Fixed fixtures showing up too early (not retroactive)
  • Fixed UT upgrade text wrap and grid slot display size
  • Fixed issue with lock screen size option making it not quite the right size
  • Several other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link