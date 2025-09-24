Made nodes in galaxies that are completed more visually different (darker)



Fixed crash in galaxy 4



Fixed base 6 renovation upgrade showing wrong



Fixed some popup placement to not go off screen



Fixed a bunch of .0 showing (prolly still more to go)



Fixed some text display issues in various locations



Fixed synth module queue removing one on load



Fixed synth module queue not showing data correctly



Fixed reactor auto buy charge speed



Fixed fixtures showing up too early (not retroactive)



Fixed UT upgrade text wrap and grid slot display size



Fixed issue with lock screen size option making it not quite the right size



Several other minor fixes



Currently working on some harder to fix things, but here is a patch with a bunch of minor fixes.We will be working on a solution to font being blurry at full screen (or other non 16x9 sizes)Also will improve synth ui after all the bigger issues are resolved.