We will be working on a solution to font being blurry at full screen (or other non 16x9 sizes)
Also will improve synth ui after all the bigger issues are resolved.
- Made nodes in galaxies that are completed more visually different (darker)
- Fixed crash in galaxy 4
- Fixed base 6 renovation upgrade showing wrong
- Fixed some popup placement to not go off screen
- Fixed a bunch of .0 showing (prolly still more to go)
- Fixed some text display issues in various locations
- Fixed synth module queue removing one on load
- Fixed synth module queue not showing data correctly
- Fixed reactor auto buy charge speed
- Fixed fixtures showing up too early (not retroactive)
- Fixed UT upgrade text wrap and grid slot display size
- Fixed issue with lock screen size option making it not quite the right size
- Several other minor fixes
Changed files in this update