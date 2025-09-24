-Optimized Marc and Reese's scene
-Added a collision with the girl selling perfume
-I fixed the textures of Jones's arm that could pass through it
-Optimized textures and materials
-Adjusted the materials of Sapphire's other skins to match the original's
-Added a QR code skin for all characters and another QR code skin for Elsa and Sapphire in the game data
-Fixed an issue where the distance of contact shadows during the day wasn't as far as expected since recent updates
-Optimized Elsa and Sapphire's hair during cutscenes
-Added a system in the pause menu to switch from keyboard to controller (not available in multiplayer)
-Movements are smoother when the character stops on the controller
-There is greater accuracy in animation detection when the character gets up after a ragdoll
New skins (with QR code),switch between keyboard & controller in menu pause etc
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update