 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Ship of Heroes
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20102473 Edited 24 September 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Optimized Marc and Reese's scene
-Added a collision with the girl selling perfume
-I fixed the textures of Jones's arm that could pass through it
-Optimized textures and materials
-Adjusted the materials of Sapphire's other skins to match the original's
-Added a QR code skin for all characters and another QR code skin for Elsa and Sapphire in the game data
-Fixed an issue where the distance of contact shadows during the day wasn't as far as expected since recent updates
-Optimized Elsa and Sapphire's hair during cutscenes
-Added a system in the pause menu to switch from keyboard to controller (not available in multiplayer)
-Movements are smoother when the character stops on the controller
-There is greater accuracy in animation detection when the character gets up after a ragdoll

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link