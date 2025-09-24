-Optimized Marc and Reese's scene

-Added a collision with the girl selling perfume

-I fixed the textures of Jones's arm that could pass through it

-Optimized textures and materials

-Adjusted the materials of Sapphire's other skins to match the original's

-Added a QR code skin for all characters and another QR code skin for Elsa and Sapphire in the game data

-Fixed an issue where the distance of contact shadows during the day wasn't as far as expected since recent updates

-Optimized Elsa and Sapphire's hair during cutscenes

-Added a system in the pause menu to switch from keyboard to controller (not available in multiplayer)

-Movements are smoother when the character stops on the controller

-There is greater accuracy in animation detection when the character gets up after a ragdoll