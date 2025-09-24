v1.79 Update is Live!

Wheel Season in Zula!

Over time, the war between Zula and Gladyo had become even fiercer. With the new recruits, the scale of the battle was taken to a whole new level.

Now, it wasn’t just about old enmities; there was a much more dangerous target: the Wheel Skin. Who will win? Zula or Gladyo?

DYNAMIC BANNER IMPROVEMENT

Now, all players can see your best moves during a match. Thanks to the Dynamic Banner, every player who meets the success criteria during the match will have their info displayed on the boards with their in-game nickname.

FINISHER ANIMATION

At the end of a round, when you eliminate your last opponent, are you ready to show off to all enemies? The Finisher Animation is now in Zula!

DAILY WHEEL OF FORTUNE

In Zula, you can now spin the Wheel to win legendary rewards. You get one free spin every day, and after that, you can continue spinning using ZP collected in-game.

ELITE WHEEL SERIES AND GLOVES

The new Elite Wheel Series and Gloves, giving the season its name, are now in Zula!

AK47 | RSS | MPT76 | AWP | KAR98 | AUGSNP

M93R | KARAMBIT | DOUBLE BOMB

Gloves designed specifically for the Elite Wheel series are available for all characters.

STICKER HEROIC SERIES AND GLOVES

The Sticker (Heroic) series is now available for the following weapons:

AK-47 | M468 | MPT76 | AWP | KAR98

AUGSNP | L115A3 | DEAGLE | RAZOR | TRP90

SPRAYS

CLAN LOGOS

OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed the bug where weapon pose reset constantly when switching between attachment tabs in the Customize screen.

Fixed the issue where scopes didn’t appear on sniper weapon panels in the Market.

Fixed crashes in Battle Royale mode.