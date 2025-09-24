AI nations will now make better and faster peace deals depending on war exhaustion from pop losses and other factors
Improvements for Planetary Resource Amounts Demanded from Industrial Inputs
Tooltip Improvements + more information for Planetary Industries
Camera moves faster with shift
Sept. 23rd QOL Update - Better Peace Deals (War Exhaustion + Pop Loss Tracking)
Update notes via Steam Community
