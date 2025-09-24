 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20102388 Edited 24 September 2025 – 02:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
AI nations will now make better and faster peace deals depending on war exhaustion from pop losses and other factors

Improvements for Planetary Resource Amounts Demanded from Industrial Inputs

Tooltip Improvements + more information for Planetary Industries

Camera moves faster with shift

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3283131
  • Loading history…
