24 September 2025 Build 20102362
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Enabled movement control rebinds for keyboard players
  • Fixed a series of bugs with the control rebinder
  • Fixed a number of bugs with how Tempest Attunement buffs calculated damage. It virtually wasn't working before, so expect any Arcanist Lightning builds to deal a lot more damage now
  • Fixed some text issues where Tempest Attunement was still named Storm Attunement in the en_US localization
  • Added some additional mitigations for builds dealing more than 10^38 damage. Yes, the current Fortifying Cry interaction on Adventurer is apparently that strong...
  • Fixed a bug where Outer Beast was gaining Cooldown Recovery from an incorrect source
  • Added an option to cap ingame Movement Speed

