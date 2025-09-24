- Enabled movement control rebinds for keyboard players
- Fixed a series of bugs with the control rebinder
- Fixed a number of bugs with how Tempest Attunement buffs calculated damage. It virtually wasn't working before, so expect any Arcanist Lightning builds to deal a lot more damage now
- Fixed some text issues where Tempest Attunement was still named Storm Attunement in the en_US localization
- Added some additional mitigations for builds dealing more than 10^38 damage. Yes, the current Fortifying Cry interaction on Adventurer is apparently that strong...
- Fixed a bug where Outer Beast was gaining Cooldown Recovery from an incorrect source
- Added an option to cap ingame Movement Speed
0.3.1 Hotfix #3 - WASD Rebind, Rebind Fixes, and Tempest Attunement Fixes
