The following will be held from 09/24 (Wed).
- “True Colors Kokoro (First Half)” starts!
- “True Colors Outfit Gacha (Kokoro)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① ～ ④” starts!
- “Hopping Roulette,” “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “V Stone Set with Gift of Love Bonus ♥,” “New Owner Support Pack (POW)” now on sale!
The following is/are still ongoing!
- “Momiji's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2025/09/26 (Fri) 15:59 UTC
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy "DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!"
