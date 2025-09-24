An improvement has been made to the issue where the mouse cursor continues to appear despite using a keyboard or gamepad.

Remind everyone that Taking Honey is touchscreen-compatible. Therefore, if you start a level by clicking the mouse, the game will interpret that you're using the touchscreen controls and disable the keyboard and gamepad. This will force you to restart the game if this happens and you accidentally clicked.

I'll be adding in-game warnings about this soon and will also improve the sound volumes of game elements so they're more harmonious and don't disrupt the player experience.

Good luck on your journey with the bear!