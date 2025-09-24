 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20102252
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! I really don't have anything to say this time around...

Um...I guess there's exciting news coming soon? A small update coming before 0.3 that introduces a bit of new content.

Additions
-In preparation for a future update, all Emotionbounds have now been given ratings, which can be seen in their Tags


Changes
-Empty White has been reworked, and now is split up into 1 Product and 1 variant

Bug • Fixes

-Fixed a bug in which Gravedigger could get 2 copies of Vivisepulture
-Fixed a bug in which the first enemy of an already saved run could be changed
-Fixed a bug in which Envy Baby's text may appear off-screen in her animation
-Slightly fixed Collective EGD offsets
-Fixed a bug in which Bloody Storm's 2nd Droplet would not split On Hit

