Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! I really don't have anything to say this time around...



Um...I guess there's exciting news coming soon? A small update coming before 0.3 that introduces a bit of new content.



Additions

-In preparation for a future update, all Emotionbounds have now been given ratings, which can be seen in their Tags





Changes

-Empty White has been reworked, and now is split up into 1 Product and 1 variant



Bug • Fixes



-Fixed a bug in which Gravedigger could get 2 copies of Vivisepulture

-Fixed a bug in which the first enemy of an already saved run could be changed

-Fixed a bug in which Envy Baby's text may appear off-screen in her animation

-Slightly fixed Collective EGD offsets

-Fixed a bug in which Bloody Storm's 2nd Droplet would not split On Hit

