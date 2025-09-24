 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20102246
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

-New Areas include "Tomb of the Nemi'Saan" and "Nemi'Saan Palace" for higher level players

-Yellow Rune Quest complete

Bugs

-Numerous minor bugs fixed, including pathing, dialogue, etc.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3394041
