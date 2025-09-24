Dear Adventurers,

We're thrilled to bring you a brand new dungeon to explore, along with exciting new companions and essential bug fixes to enhance your adventures.

Added dungeon: Martial Art Island

Added new Gumballs: Gargoyle, Kaito, Masamune, Magic Boy, Faerie Dragon, and Armor

Fixed an issue in Adventurer's Forest where some abnormal status effects were not cleared when the BOSS transformed into Ancient Tree of War

Fixed an issue in Spacecraft Ruins where the BOSS traits [Mass Armor] and [Solid Energy Field] had incorrect effects

Fixed an issue in Chaos Abyss where using Nüwa Gumball's [Mending the Sky] ability could not reset slates that had triggered traps

Fixed an issue where defeating enemies might not generate Totems after learning the Conjuror title