24 September 2025 Build 20102224
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurers,

We're thrilled to bring you a brand new dungeon to explore, along with exciting new companions and essential bug fixes to enhance your adventures.

v0.3.0 Patchnotes

  1. Added dungeon: Martial Art Island

  2. Added new Gumballs: Gargoyle, Kaito, Masamune, Magic Boy, Faerie Dragon, and Armor

  3. Fixed an issue in Adventurer's Forest where some abnormal status effects were not cleared when the BOSS transformed into Ancient Tree of War

  4. Fixed an issue in Spacecraft Ruins where the BOSS traits [Mass Armor] and [Solid Energy Field] had incorrect effects

  5. Fixed an issue in Chaos Abyss where using Nüwa Gumball's [Mending the Sky] ability could not reset slates that had triggered traps

  6. Fixed an issue where defeating enemies might not generate Totems after learning the Conjuror title

  7. Fixed an issue where monster spawning locations would still summon monsters after using Ultra Player Gumball's [Annihilation] ability

Join our Discord community to share strategies for conquering Martial Art Island and connect with fellow adventurers!

Safe adventures,

Lesley and the Gumballs team

