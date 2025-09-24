Dear Adventurers,
We're thrilled to bring you a brand new dungeon to explore, along with exciting new companions and essential bug fixes to enhance your adventures.
v0.3.0 Patchnotes
Added dungeon: Martial Art Island
Added new Gumballs: Gargoyle, Kaito, Masamune, Magic Boy, Faerie Dragon, and Armor
Fixed an issue in Adventurer's Forest where some abnormal status effects were not cleared when the BOSS transformed into Ancient Tree of War
Fixed an issue in Spacecraft Ruins where the BOSS traits [Mass Armor] and [Solid Energy Field] had incorrect effects
Fixed an issue in Chaos Abyss where using Nüwa Gumball's [Mending the Sky] ability could not reset slates that had triggered traps
Fixed an issue where defeating enemies might not generate Totems after learning the Conjuror title
Fixed an issue where monster spawning locations would still summon monsters after using Ultra Player Gumball's [Annihilation] ability
Safe adventures,
Lesley and the Gumballs team
