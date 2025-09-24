 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Ship of Heroes
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20102217 Edited 24 September 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You can now transform people into skeletons. You can choose which body part is transformed first.

Also when people are attacked they scream straight away rather than after a delay.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2961061
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2961062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link