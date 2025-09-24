In recent days, I've been able to watch several players test the game and receive their recommendations and criticisms. The main points for improvement that everyone agreed on were, first, that the ships were too slow, and second, that losing all progress upon being destroyed was too harsh and frustrating.

The idea is that, while the game presents a challenge, players should be able to try out different combinations to find the ideal balance for completing the levels, and that process should be fun.



That's why the following changes have been made:

The base speed of all ships has been increased.

Now, if the player is destroyed, they will not lose the progress they have made up to that point.

I sincerely thank everyone who has played and invite you to leave your suggestions, opinions, and criticisms so we can continue to improve.

See you soon!