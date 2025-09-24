A bigger update is in the works, but will probably take quite a while!

I've been considering setting up a Patreon to speed up game updates, as spending full time hours working on this game is currently not financially sustainable.

If you have any ideas for ways I can reward Patreon supporters or another platform I can use please let me know :)



Changes:

- Reduced the requirements for tags to enable TriggerByTagMode slightly

- Updated all preset and default values for TriggerOdds (You will need to reset your settings for these to update for you!)

- Updated all preset and default values for the Warm Up difficulty Weight value (You will need to reset your settings for these to update for you!)

- TriggerOdds now updates every time content changes instead of at the start of the round

- [RAND_PER_ROUND] and [ROUND] now update before rolls start rather than after they end

- The game now always selects a trigger condition for TriggerByTagMode in case TriggerOdds change mid round

- Added the function RANS({seed},{min},{max},{?magnet}) to generate a random number using a seed

- Added the ability to quit the game mid-round when AllowPausingMidRound is disabled by using Shift+Escape

- Added popup that appears when escape is hit if AllowPausingMidRound is disabled

- Added seperate Volume sliders for SFX and Videos

- Added the ' character as a valid character for Game Over Messages

- Added the ' character as a valid character for Trigger Text

- Added the ' character as a valid character for Difficulty Names

- Fixed a bug where using a new line in settings would break the value

- Fixed a bug where duplicate content would appear with certain trigger conditions

- Fixed a bug where having duplicate tag names would crash the game

- Fixed a bug where pushing the quit button multiple times would spam the game over sound

- Fixed a bug where pushing the menu button multiple times would spam the game over sound

- Fixed a bug where pushing the end of game screen multiple times would spam the game over sound

- Fixed a bug where the Warm Up round would appear even if "Never" preset is selected

