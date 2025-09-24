A bigger update is in the works, but will probably take quite a while!
I've been considering setting up a Patreon to speed up game updates, as spending full time hours working on this game is currently not financially sustainable.
If you have any ideas for ways I can reward Patreon supporters or another platform I can use please let me know :)
Changes:
- Reduced the requirements for tags to enable TriggerByTagMode slightly
- Updated all preset and default values for TriggerOdds (You will need to reset your settings for these to update for you!)
- Updated all preset and default values for the Warm Up difficulty Weight value (You will need to reset your settings for these to update for you!)
- TriggerOdds now updates every time content changes instead of at the start of the round
- [RAND_PER_ROUND] and [ROUND] now update before rolls start rather than after they end
- The game now always selects a trigger condition for TriggerByTagMode in case TriggerOdds change mid round
- Added the function RANS({seed},{min},{max},{?magnet}) to generate a random number using a seed
- Added the ability to quit the game mid-round when AllowPausingMidRound is disabled by using Shift+Escape
- Added popup that appears when escape is hit if AllowPausingMidRound is disabled
- Added seperate Volume sliders for SFX and Videos
- Added the ' character as a valid character for Game Over Messages
- Added the ' character as a valid character for Trigger Text
- Added the ' character as a valid character for Difficulty Names
- Fixed a bug where using a new line in settings would break the value
- Fixed a bug where duplicate content would appear with certain trigger conditions
- Fixed a bug where having duplicate tag names would crash the game
- Fixed a bug where pushing the quit button multiple times would spam the game over sound
- Fixed a bug where pushing the menu button multiple times would spam the game over sound
- Fixed a bug where pushing the end of game screen multiple times would spam the game over sound
- Fixed a bug where the Warm Up round would appear even if "Never" preset is selected
UPDATE 1.3.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3915031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update