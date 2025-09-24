 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Ship of Heroes
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20102145 Edited 24 September 2025 – 02:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A bigger update is in the works, but will probably take quite a while!
I've been considering setting up a Patreon to speed up game updates, as spending full time hours working on this game is currently not financially sustainable.
If you have any ideas for ways I can reward Patreon supporters or another platform I can use please let me know :)

Changes:
- Reduced the requirements for tags to enable TriggerByTagMode slightly
- Updated all preset and default values for TriggerOdds (You will need to reset your settings for these to update for you!)
- Updated all preset and default values for the Warm Up difficulty Weight value (You will need to reset your settings for these to update for you!)
- TriggerOdds now updates every time content changes instead of at the start of the round
- [RAND_PER_ROUND] and [ROUND] now update before rolls start rather than after they end
- The game now always selects a trigger condition for TriggerByTagMode in case TriggerOdds change mid round
- Added the function RANS({seed},{min},{max},{?magnet}) to generate a random number using a seed
- Added the ability to quit the game mid-round when AllowPausingMidRound is disabled by using Shift+Escape
- Added popup that appears when escape is hit if AllowPausingMidRound is disabled
- Added seperate Volume sliders for SFX and Videos
- Added the ' character as a valid character for Game Over Messages
- Added the ' character as a valid character for Trigger Text
- Added the ' character as a valid character for Difficulty Names
- Fixed a bug where using a new line in settings would break the value
- Fixed a bug where duplicate content would appear with certain trigger conditions
- Fixed a bug where having duplicate tag names would crash the game
- Fixed a bug where pushing the quit button multiple times would spam the game over sound
- Fixed a bug where pushing the menu button multiple times would spam the game over sound
- Fixed a bug where pushing the end of game screen multiple times would spam the game over sound
- Fixed a bug where the Warm Up round would appear even if "Never" preset is selected

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3915031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link