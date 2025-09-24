Today, “UNDERWARD” has received a massive update!



The update is titled "UNDERWARD: LASTBOSS, Genius Gyaru Doctor"!!

This update, which adds the new mode “CHAOS,” is so large in scale that you might think, “Isn’t this practically a new game?”



v2.0.0.0 Update Details

New Mode: “CHAOS”

“CHAOS” is a clear-type mode spanning 6 floors.

In addition to the abandoned hospital, three new maps have been added—“Abandoned Building,” “Factory,” and “Cyberpunk”—each with multiple variations that appear randomly.

Difficulty levels can also be chosen from “NORMAL,” “HARD,” and “ABYSS,” offering plenty of variety and replayability.





And at the very last floor… could a “Last Boss” be waiting for you!?





Gameplay of Both Tension and Laughter

This update especially strengthens the B-movie horror panic vibe and the party game elements where everyone can laugh and shout together.







Many new enemies and unique gimmicks have been added, greatly expanding strategies and fun ways to play! (+200% compared to before, in our estimate)





Rule Customization Feature Added

Many Unique Items Added

Other Update Points

Added transport devices “Subject Mover” and “Anti-Gravity Tractor”



Added new types of Subjects



Added new uniforms & auras (unlocked by clearing CHAOS mode at each difficulty)



Added achievements for CHAOS mode



Added “Return to Lobby” function (host-only from pause menu)



Added new falling scream voice lines



Adjusted capture range of certain enemies



Adjusted some wall collision in existing maps



Various optimization processes to reduce load



And more...



Known Issues

Game fails to launch, showing a memory error

→ Please check if your PC meets the minimum specs listed on the store page



→ Please check if your PC meets the minimum specs listed on the store page Game performance is poor despite meeting specs and using optimal settings

→ Updating your NVIDIA drivers to the latest version may improve performance. Please try this if possible



→ may improve performance. Please try this if possible Game may crash under certain conditions (hopefully resolved, but if it persists, please report via the form below)

https://forms.gle/NB88NzwcRNVaWJFp9



https://forms.gle/NB88NzwcRNVaWJFp9 Desynchronization issues where the game state doesn’t match across players

→ This often occurs when the host environment is unstable. If possible, please have the most stable player host



→ This often occurs when the host environment is unstable. If possible, please have the most stable player host Crashes when enabling FSR (e.g., when changing quality presets)

→ If FSR causes crashes in your environment, please avoid quality presets and adjust settings manually. FSR has been confirmed to work on GPUs listed in the minimum specs, but results may vary by system



→ If FSR causes crashes in your environment, please avoid quality presets and adjust settings manually. FSR has been confirmed to work on GPUs listed in the minimum specs, but results may vary by system After reconnecting, players carrying capsules may appear to move unnaturally



Other minor bugs may occur when using the reconnect function



Future Updates

Bug fixes



Feedback responses



[p]To make the game enjoyable for a broader audience, we’ve added the ability for players to configure game rules themselves.Enjoy casual fun with “Respawn: Unlimited” & “Time Limit: Extended,” or push yourself to extremes with “Enemy Respawn Time: Short” and “Rescue Time: None.”※ This rules feature can also be applied to the default mode.Items have been added!※ With the addition of these items, the supply machine item pool has been adjusted.Discover their effects when you obtain them in-game!That’s all for now.We hope you enjoy the newly added CHAOS mode all the way through to completion.Wishing you a great UNDERWARD life!