A patch has been released addressing the following:
-Fixed an issue which could cause certain Turrets to fire incorrectly when player was nearby and firing their own weapon.
-Fixed an issue with the radio which could occasionally make awkward sounding transitions between tracks due to incorrect overlapping.
-Fixed an issue which could cause Player Death on vehicle dismounts, in very certain instances related to players speed/force on dismount moment.
-Small, various additional tweaks and improvements.
Please view patch notes 0.4.0 for more details on recent changes: https://steamcommunity.com/games/3133710/partnerevents/edit/518599196165539249
Changed files in this update