 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20102067 Edited 24 September 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A patch has been released addressing the following:

-Fixed an issue which could cause certain Turrets to fire incorrectly when player was nearby and firing their own weapon.

-Fixed an issue with the radio which could occasionally make awkward sounding transitions between tracks due to incorrect overlapping.

-Fixed an issue which could cause Player Death on vehicle dismounts, in very certain instances related to players speed/force on dismount moment.

-Small, various additional tweaks and improvements.

Please view patch notes 0.4.0 for more details on recent changes: https://steamcommunity.com/games/3133710/partnerevents/edit/518599196165539249

Changed files in this update

Depot 3133711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link