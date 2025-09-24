A patch has been released addressing the following:

-Fixed an issue which could cause certain Turrets to fire incorrectly when player was nearby and firing their own weapon.

-Fixed an issue with the radio which could occasionally make awkward sounding transitions between tracks due to incorrect overlapping.

-Fixed an issue which could cause Player Death on vehicle dismounts, in very certain instances related to players speed/force on dismount moment.

-Small, various additional tweaks and improvements.

Please view patch notes 0.4.0 for more details on recent changes: https://steamcommunity.com/games/3133710/partnerevents/edit/518599196165539249