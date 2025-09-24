Additions
Invert mouse look settings (Vertical and horizontal)
Invert change slot setting
Click chat messages to copy their user ID
Click players in the scoreboard to copy their user ID
Changes
Reduced the amount of XP required to gain levels (Your current level will increase)
Gamemode XP can now be fully earned while playing with bots
Level cosmetic unlock order adjusted (First 10 levels)
Chat messages now persist when changing maps
“No Bots” vote denominator now represents the amount of votes required to remove bots
“Ready” vote denominator now represents the amount of votes required to start the game
Fixes
Long usernames cut-off in kill confirmed text
Lobby countdown sometimes stopped
Loading doesn’t immediately start when joining a server
Changed files in this update