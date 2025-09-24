 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20101850 Edited 24 September 2025 – 01:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Invert mouse look settings (Vertical and horizontal)

  • Invert change slot setting

  • Click chat messages to copy their user ID

  • Click players in the scoreboard to copy their user ID

Changes

  • Reduced the amount of XP required to gain levels (Your current level will increase)

  • Gamemode XP can now be fully earned while playing with bots

  • Level cosmetic unlock order adjusted (First 10 levels)

  • Chat messages now persist when changing maps

  • “No Bots” vote denominator now represents the amount of votes required to remove bots

  • “Ready” vote denominator now represents the amount of votes required to start the game

Fixes

  • Long usernames cut-off in kill confirmed text

  • Lobby countdown sometimes stopped

  • Loading doesn’t immediately start when joining a server

