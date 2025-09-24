Welcome to the October Beer Festival in the underworld. Hunt down strangers crashing the parties for special event rewards.
Full Patch Note: https://www.demonsarecrazy.com/post/sep-19th-octofeast
Patch Note v8.83
Change Open Plain to OctoFeast event theme.
Updated Event Shop and changed event item to Ok Saussage.
Added a new consumable item to Event Shop: Ok Beer (Temporary increase random stats by 130 for 130s.)
Added a new consumable item to Event Shop: Ok Prestle (Instantly restores a random amount of 500-1500 HP and 50-150 MP.)
Added a new pet to Event Shop: Baby Barrel Bot (Baby Barrel Bot pet that blocks all ko damage with 25-50% chance.)
Added a new mimic item: 12Tail Mole (Figurine that mimics you as 12Tail Mole for 12 souls. (Reusable.))
Added new RC: Barrel Bots to Campaign Window.
Added new event anima: Drunk (add 4-10% evasion and 10-25% recieved heal.)
Added new Demon Slum Jobs: Ok Hunt I-III
Updated Wiktor's idle and normal attack animation.
Updated Barbas sleep animation.
Updated Fabrication Lab stage (Wiktor and Barbas's first story.)
Added new German translation for both PC and Mobile.
Added new Franch translation for both PC and Mobile.
Added new Japanese translation for both PC and Mobile.
Added new open world stage: Heaven Gate. (un-open)
Add new NPC: Saint Peter.
Add new High Senate to Black Quarum: Astaroth.
// -------------------------------------------
Join our Official DemonsAreCrazy Community!
📍DRC North America Discord:
📍DRC Europe Discord:
📍DRC SouthEastAsia Discord:
Changed files in this update