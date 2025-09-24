Hey Divers,

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback, and we know a lot of you had frustrations with certain chapters. Today’s update is all about making your experience smoother, more engaging, and less repetitive. Here’s what’s changing:

Chapter 9 – Streamlined Exploration

Goal: Reduce unnecessary back-and-forth.

Battery Requirement Reduced – You’ll now only need to place 2 batteries instead of 4 to progress.

More Creature Encounters – Added additional creatures to keep the tension high.

New Submarine Mechanic – In 2-Player Mode, the player in the sub can now fire missiles to blast through rock walls, opening up new paths.

UI & Control Updates – The submarine HUD and controls have been reworked for clarity and smoother gameplay.





Chapter 10 – Quality of Life Upgrade

Goal: Improve overall flow and reduce frustration.

Less Falling Debris – Rock and debris drops have been reduced by 40%, giving you more breathing room.

Missile Mechanic Added – Just like Chapter 9, the submarine can now blast rock walls to help you push forward.

UI & Control Updates – Same submarine updates carried over for consistency.

We Hear You

Your feedback continues to shape the game. These changes are just the start—keep sharing your thoughts with us, and we’ll keep improving Deepest Trench together.

Dive safe,

The Deepest Trench Team