Maintenance Details

Major Update with New Story Missions & New Maps!



New Recipes Addition.



Few updates on the security system.



Skill Adjustments.

Improved the base damage when it is activated after charging.



Increased the skill's second hit damage boost from 0 to a max of 300.



AGI now affects power.



When taking damage, Godspeed Wield used to only lose its effect by one stage, however, due to the active effect added in a later update, it had become almost meaningless. Therefore, the skill's effect has been revised.

Now you may gain invincibility (based on AGI) when taking damage. This effect may trigger once every 10 seconds.

A passive effect that boosts the physical damage of Halberd skills has also been added.



Improved power boost by DEX.



Added a guaranteed critical hit effect to the second hit of the AoE attack.



When using dual swords, the attack recovery of the second hit can now be canceled with an Evasion.



Effects that increase the next skill's action speed or allow instant activation now apply to the derived skill.



The following improvements have been applied.

Improved the effect of heavy armor remodelling.



Flinch resistance +100%



Stun duration -1 second



Fractional Damage reduction (depending on refinement value)



Knock Back distance -50%



Added a special ability to dropped items.



The following issues have been fixed.

Under certain conditions, UI display problem occurs.



Minor bug fixes.



Notes

We would like to announce the update for the app.For details, please check the following.Added the following advantages to body armor that has been remodeled to heavy.