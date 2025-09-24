 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20101563 Edited 24 September 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Cigarettes can be selected in the equipment menu properly
- Secret skins can now be selected and used
- Audio stutter resolved, working on options menu audio volume bug(restart to fix for now)
- Additional UI elements have been cleaned up

