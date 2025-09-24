- Leaderboards display 14 at a time now, and use "..." when names are too long
- Fixed cursor appearing over itself outside of screen
- Fixed hearts not spawning
- Bat ball moves slightly slower
- Bat balls don't appear until Wave 12, and nervous porcupine shows up earlier instead
