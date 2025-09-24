 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20101468 Edited 24 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Leaderboards display 14 at a time now, and use "..." when names are too long
  • Fixed cursor appearing over itself outside of screen
  • Fixed hearts not spawning
  • Bat ball moves slightly slower
  • Bat balls don't appear until Wave 12, and nervous porcupine shows up earlier instead

