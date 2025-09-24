Hey!



This week I have been working on a media player for the JAMs songs, and I think I've got it pretty much complete at this point, or usable at least. I made a bunch of AI music like a year ago, and I stopped working on that since the game itself was so far from complete at the time. Now that the game is starting to get more complete, the next logical step was to add the music in. The prophecy is complete --- JAMs now actually has JAMs in it!!!

When you don't want it open, you can just minimize it using the 'X' on the end there:

Click on this 'Song List' button to view your songs:

And your playlist screen might look something like this. The songs are locked behind items, so you may have a ridiculous sounding playlist if you only have 1 item with a song in it, but I only added like 27 songs in there so far. I haven't made any music for awhile so I have to get back into that zone one of these days! At least the system will exist from a technical perspective with a few songs and I can add them in over time. I could also include some of those tracks from the royalty-free BGM music packs from bundles if they have any good songs, I have quite a few of those to go through.

I was trying to think of how to categorize the items from an inventory tagging perspective, for now what I have done is put a music note and the track name in the item description (that's how I made the system detect them). I might need to come up with a bit more granular of a tag for the genre of the music, I am just thinking eventually if you have thousands of songs and they are a total random mix of rap, country, & electronic, a button to change the genre could work like a radio station.

At the moment, the system gives you 2 playlists: Game and Menu. You can have a different set of songs enabled for when you are on the menu or playing a game. That should work for a version 1 for now, you can at least disable songs.

Oh and if you click this button in the settings menu, you can change the media player's position (pinned to top or bottom of the window). To change the volume, use the volume control in the settings menu for music.