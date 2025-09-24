 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20101292
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Crafters!

Today’s update introduces the new Geoscanner, along with several bug fixes and improvements suggested by the community.



Update 0.72
- New Item: Geoscanner, a radar that uses a material sample to find large ore deposits planet-wide, though with low accuracy. Unlock it from the Planet Analyser (step 2).
- The Crafting Guide now shows how many of each material are stored in Warehouses across the planet.
- Improved the “Next Objectives” screen in the Tasks menu to better prioritize next recipes to unlock.
- Removed the slight movement bob that could cause discomfort for some players.
- Tweaked Spaceship autopilot to avoid nose dips during flight.
- Fixed an issue where the Steamroller would not fill dirt over pipes placed below ground level.
- Fixed a bug where certain steps of the Material Analyzer could be completed by looting ruins on Nova Terra.
- Fixed various terrain bugs on Ocean World.

Thank you for your support


Changed files in this update

