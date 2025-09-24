Hi Crafters!
Today’s update introduces the new Geoscanner, along with several bug fixes and improvements suggested by the community.
Update 0.72
- New Item: Geoscanner, a radar that uses a material sample to find large ore deposits planet-wide, though with low accuracy. Unlock it from the Planet Analyser (step 2).
- The Crafting Guide now shows how many of each material are stored in Warehouses across the planet.
- Improved the “Next Objectives” screen in the Tasks menu to better prioritize next recipes to unlock.
- Removed the slight movement bob that could cause discomfort for some players.
- Tweaked Spaceship autopilot to avoid nose dips during flight.
- Fixed an issue where the Steamroller would not fill dirt over pipes placed below ground level.
- Fixed a bug where certain steps of the Material Analyzer could be completed by looting ruins on Nova Terra.
- Fixed various terrain bugs on Ocean World.
Thank you for your support, and don’t forget to join our Discord or post in the Steam Community forums!
