Major 29 September 2025 Build 20101206 Edited 29 September 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

We've been hard at work on new content, in addition to improving and expanding upon existing game systems! We're really excited for you guys to check out what we've been cooking- a brand new character is joining in on the sexy fun!

  • Added a new Delia blowjob ritual. This features:

    • A new animation

    • 2 Lord Goblin scenes

  • Added a Delia/Earl blowjob service scene

  • Added a Beth/Earl titwank service scene

  • New character: Introducing Queen Fina!

    • Meet a brand new character, the beautiful Queen Fina, in new story scenes

    • Queen Fina has a new animated sprite

  • New gameplay system: Hosting Queen Fina

    • Invite Fina by spending wine, and incurring extra mess from the visit, but gaining legitimacy or other bonuses of your choice

    • Earn the Queen's favour by providing good hospitality, assigning her a skilled maid to serve her and another to cook, while presenting a perfect home

  • A major rebalance of holding court events, making them generally have a bigger impact on gameplay

  • Beth's animated sprite is mostly implemented throughout the game

  • Many new voice lines in multiple scenes throughout the game

  • You can now access the town screen at night

  • Cliona can now train a soldier instead of helping the blacksmith; money will be a little more scarce

  • The Earl's airship should now appear on the manor and town screens when he is present

  • Many bug fixes

