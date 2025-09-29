We've been hard at work on new content, in addition to improving and expanding upon existing game systems! We're really excited for you guys to check out what we've been cooking- a brand new character is joining in on the sexy fun!
Added a new Delia blowjob ritual. This features:
A new animation
2 Lord Goblin scenes
Added a Delia/Earl blowjob service scene
Added a Beth/Earl titwank service scene
New character: Introducing Queen Fina!
Meet a brand new character, the beautiful Queen Fina, in new story scenes
Queen Fina has a new animated sprite
New gameplay system: Hosting Queen Fina
Invite Fina by spending wine, and incurring extra mess from the visit, but gaining legitimacy or other bonuses of your choice
Earn the Queen's favour by providing good hospitality, assigning her a skilled maid to serve her and another to cook, while presenting a perfect home
A major rebalance of holding court events, making them generally have a bigger impact on gameplay
Beth's animated sprite is mostly implemented throughout the game
Many new voice lines in multiple scenes throughout the game
You can now access the town screen at night
Cliona can now train a soldier instead of helping the blacksmith; money will be a little more scarce
The Earl's airship should now appear on the manor and town screens when he is present
Many bug fixes
