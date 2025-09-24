HIGHLIGHTS
Game now starts deterministically in Edit Mode on every scene load. “New Game” purges leftover persistent objects.
Pickup/placement in Edit Mode is never disabled.
Day End force-closes any open TAB menu; when it closes, TAB unlocks at the correct time.
When card selection ends, the cursor is hidden/locked and the Gameplay action map is restored.
When Pause closes, the cursor hides only if no other top-level UI (Day End / Cards / TAB) is open.
ORDERING SYSTEM
Selecting a card no longer hard-filters the menu to one dough; customers can order from all unlocked dough types. The selected card only adds a bias/weight.
Each order uses exactly one dough. Dough-exclusive pizzas always use their own dough.
UI / UX
Start Panel is shown only once per app session (won’t reappear when returning to the Main Menu).
Centralized cursor and action-map control ensures consistent behavior across Pause / Card / Day End / TAB overlaps.
An in-game version label (e.g., v1.0.1) is now shown on the main menu.
VISUAL SETTINGS
Fixed Texture Quality mapping and persistence: UI Low=0 … Ultra=3 → Unity mipmapLimit 3 … 0. Choice is saved and re-applied on start.
Default first-run preference is High; user changes are saved.
COLOR / MATERIALS
Changing RGB no longer resets alpha to 1; existing alpha is preserved.
Alpha is capped at 180/255; Transparent mode enabled only when needed.
BUG FIXES
Fixed Edit/Game state mix-ups after returning from the menu.
Fixed mouse/interaction issues when closing Pause over Card / Day End / TAB.
Fixed TAB lock when Day End opens.
Fixed Texture Quality inversion and “always low at start”.
We’d love your feedback—thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update