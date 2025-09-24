 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20101170 Edited 24 September 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Game now starts deterministically in Edit Mode on every scene load. “New Game” purges leftover persistent objects.

  • Pickup/placement in Edit Mode is never disabled.

  • Day End force-closes any open TAB menu; when it closes, TAB unlocks at the correct time.

  • When card selection ends, the cursor is hidden/locked and the Gameplay action map is restored.

  • When Pause closes, the cursor hides only if no other top-level UI (Day End / Cards / TAB) is open.

ORDERING SYSTEM

  • Selecting a card no longer hard-filters the menu to one dough; customers can order from all unlocked dough types. The selected card only adds a bias/weight.

  • Each order uses exactly one dough. Dough-exclusive pizzas always use their own dough.

UI / UX

  • Start Panel is shown only once per app session (won’t reappear when returning to the Main Menu).

  • Centralized cursor and action-map control ensures consistent behavior across Pause / Card / Day End / TAB overlaps.

  • An in-game version label (e.g., v1.0.1) is now shown on the main menu.

VISUAL SETTINGS

  • Fixed Texture Quality mapping and persistence: UI Low=0 … Ultra=3 → Unity mipmapLimit 3 … 0. Choice is saved and re-applied on start.

  • Default first-run preference is High; user changes are saved.

COLOR / MATERIALS

  • Changing RGB no longer resets alpha to 1; existing alpha is preserved.

  • Alpha is capped at 180/255; Transparent mode enabled only when needed.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed Edit/Game state mix-ups after returning from the menu.

  • Fixed mouse/interaction issues when closing Pause over Card / Day End / TAB.

  • Fixed TAB lock when Day End opens.

  • Fixed Texture Quality inversion and “always low at start”.

We’d love your feedback—thanks for playing!

