Another patch focused on ironing out remaining issues with the campaign and the beta in general. With this update, all bigger known issues with the campaign have been addressed - which means that if you run into anything that is terribly broken, you need to let us know!
Here is the full changelog for Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 5:
General Fixes
Added a tooltip to locked camber adjustments
Cat, turbo count & traction aids list now show invalid options with a tooltip
Fixed not-mirrored text fixtures showing up mirrored
Fixed the safety stat in the side stats & detailed stats to be floored instead of rounded
Fixed missing short string for twincharged configuration
Fixed undo causing fixtures that needed moving to be deleted
Fixed a lua error related to the dual exhaust option
Fixed and rebalanced load capacity stats of suspension types
Fixed missing lowest category in emissions regulations UI for Fruinia
Fixed aero tab production units not changing with quality setting
Fixed fixture text discarding text when it couldn't be placed
Fixed the wrong tooltip showing for harmonic dampers
Fixed turbo piping issues with turbo V60 engines
Fixed wrong amount of doors 1100 simple hatch
Fixed the Bento wagon having wrong doorcount
Campaign Fixes
Added functions for certain parts to gain familiarity, now affecting:
Aspiration types
Turbo manifolds
Tire compounds
Rim materials
Added facelift number to trims in sales breakdown graph
Added closing X button to hub UI shifts controller
Added a tooltip for logistics points to show what they are used for
Added a familiarity toggle button to the aspiration tab
Added "Copy to Region" functionality on marketing tab
Added ability to take out a cash loan from finance panel
Quality sliders now show section engineering time considering part familiarities
Tweaked difficulty presets' HQ starting levels
Improved clarity of company prestige and reputation tooltip
Fixed possible negative project costs due to factory plots
Fixed a major bug where you were not paid for some cars on delivery
Fixed all optional production addons (carbon plant, leatherworks, SMC) not functioning
Fixed engineering costs being zero at game start with zero engineering time
Fixed engine parts potentially not unlocking correctly with facelifted engines
Fixed yearly financial report not showing all relevant data
Fixed out of production engines not hiding in the main hub
Fixed engine factories aiming for shifts above max shifts
Fixed there being no warning for underproduction due to lack of engines
Fixed engine project event severity category in calendar
Fixed engine designer only showing one tab when accessed from sign off screen
Fixed the average cost calculation in the pre production UI being shown wrong
Fixed sign off screen not showing negative factory costs and not including tooling
Fixed scaling down your factory resulting in negative loans
Fixed wrong production start year being shown in factory configuration
Fixed forecaster not fetching the correct price and production cost split
Fixed trim stock display issue main hub
Fixed 50% not being accessible on the loan amount slider
Fixed new factory events not being added to time skip calendar
The plans are to do some more polishing, tweaking, and fixing of the campaign, then focus on getting the multiplayer part polished up, and then we're ready to kick this open beta over to the main branch to finally replace the Ellisbury Update - which in turn will become an opt-in version.
Make sure you let us know when you find bugs or other issues that need to be addressed!
Cheers
