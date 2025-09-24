 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20101139 Edited 24 September 2025 – 16:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Another patch focused on ironing out remaining issues with the campaign and the beta in general. With this update, all bigger known issues with the campaign have been addressed - which means that if you run into anything that is terribly broken, you need to let us know!

Here is the full changelog for Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 5:

General Fixes

  • Added a tooltip to locked camber adjustments

  • Cat, turbo count & traction aids list now show invalid options with a tooltip

  • Fixed not-mirrored text fixtures showing up mirrored

  • Fixed the safety stat in the side stats & detailed stats to be floored instead of rounded

  • Fixed missing short string for twincharged configuration

  • Fixed undo causing fixtures that needed moving to be deleted

  • Fixed a lua error related to the dual exhaust option

  • Fixed and rebalanced load capacity stats of suspension types

  • Fixed missing lowest category in emissions regulations UI for Fruinia

  • Fixed aero tab production units not changing with quality setting

  • Fixed fixture text discarding text when it couldn't be placed

  • Fixed the wrong tooltip showing for harmonic dampers

  • Fixed turbo piping issues with turbo V60 engines

  • Fixed wrong amount of doors 1100 simple hatch

  • Fixed the Bento wagon having wrong doorcount

Campaign Fixes

  • Added functions for certain parts to gain familiarity, now affecting:

    • Aspiration types

    • Turbo manifolds

    • Tire compounds

    • Rim materials

  • Added facelift number to trims in sales breakdown graph

  • Added closing X button to hub UI shifts controller

  • Added a tooltip for logistics points to show what they are used for

  • Added a familiarity toggle button to the aspiration tab

  • Added "Copy to Region" functionality on marketing tab

  • Added ability to take out a cash loan from finance panel

  • Quality sliders now show section engineering time considering part familiarities

  • Tweaked difficulty presets' HQ starting levels

  • Improved clarity of company prestige and reputation tooltip

  • Fixed possible negative project costs due to factory plots

  • Fixed a major bug where you were not paid for some cars on delivery

  • Fixed all optional production addons (carbon plant, leatherworks, SMC) not functioning

  • Fixed engineering costs being zero at game start with zero engineering time

  • Fixed engine parts potentially not unlocking correctly with facelifted engines

  • Fixed yearly financial report not showing all relevant data

  • Fixed out of production engines not hiding in the main hub

  • Fixed engine factories aiming for shifts above max shifts

  • Fixed there being no warning for underproduction due to lack of engines

  • Fixed engine project event severity category in calendar

  • Fixed engine designer only showing one tab when accessed from sign off screen

  • Fixed the average cost calculation in the pre production UI being shown wrong

  • Fixed sign off screen not showing negative factory costs and not including tooling

  • Fixed scaling down your factory resulting in negative loans

  • Fixed wrong production start year being shown in factory configuration

  • Fixed forecaster not fetching the correct price and production cost split

  • Fixed trim stock display issue main hub

  • Fixed 50% not being accessible on the loan amount slider

  • Fixed new factory events not being added to time skip calendar

The plans are to do some more polishing, tweaking, and fixing of the campaign, then focus on getting the multiplayer part polished up, and then we're ready to kick this open beta over to the main branch to finally replace the Ellisbury Update - which in turn will become an opt-in version.

Make sure you let us know when you find bugs or other issues that need to be addressed!

Cheers

