Another patch focused on ironing out remaining issues with the campaign and the beta in general. With this update, all bigger known issues with the campaign have been addressed - which means that if you run into anything that is terribly broken, you need to let us know!

Here is the full changelog for Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 5:

General Fixes

Added a tooltip to locked camber adjustments

Cat, turbo count & traction aids list now show invalid options with a tooltip

Fixed not-mirrored text fixtures showing up mirrored

Fixed the safety stat in the side stats & detailed stats to be floored instead of rounded

Fixed missing short string for twincharged configuration

Fixed undo causing fixtures that needed moving to be deleted

Fixed a lua error related to the dual exhaust option

Fixed and rebalanced load capacity stats of suspension types

Fixed missing lowest category in emissions regulations UI for Fruinia

Fixed aero tab production units not changing with quality setting

Fixed fixture text discarding text when it couldn't be placed

Fixed the wrong tooltip showing for harmonic dampers

Fixed turbo piping issues with turbo V60 engines

Fixed wrong amount of doors 1100 simple hatch

Fixed the Bento wagon having wrong doorcount

Campaign Fixes

Added functions for certain parts to gain familiarity, now affecting: Aspiration types Turbo manifolds Tire compounds Rim materials

Added facelift number to trims in sales breakdown graph

Added closing X button to hub UI shifts controller

Added a tooltip for logistics points to show what they are used for

Added a familiarity toggle button to the aspiration tab

Added "Copy to Region" functionality on marketing tab

Added ability to take out a cash loan from finance panel

Quality sliders now show section engineering time considering part familiarities

Tweaked difficulty presets' HQ starting levels

Improved clarity of company prestige and reputation tooltip

Fixed possible negative project costs due to factory plots

Fixed a major bug where you were not paid for some cars on delivery

Fixed all optional production addons (carbon plant, leatherworks, SMC) not functioning

Fixed engineering costs being zero at game start with zero engineering time

Fixed engine parts potentially not unlocking correctly with facelifted engines

Fixed yearly financial report not showing all relevant data

Fixed out of production engines not hiding in the main hub

Fixed engine factories aiming for shifts above max shifts

Fixed there being no warning for underproduction due to lack of engines

Fixed engine project event severity category in calendar

Fixed engine designer only showing one tab when accessed from sign off screen

Fixed the average cost calculation in the pre production UI being shown wrong

Fixed sign off screen not showing negative factory costs and not including tooling

Fixed scaling down your factory resulting in negative loans

Fixed wrong production start year being shown in factory configuration

Fixed forecaster not fetching the correct price and production cost split

Fixed trim stock display issue main hub

Fixed 50% not being accessible on the loan amount slider

Fixed new factory events not being added to time skip calendar

The plans are to do some more polishing, tweaking, and fixing of the campaign, then focus on getting the multiplayer part polished up, and then we're ready to kick this open beta over to the main branch to finally replace the Ellisbury Update - which in turn will become an opt-in version.

Make sure you let us know when you find bugs or other issues that need to be addressed!

Cheers