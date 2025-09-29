 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20101073 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have just added the brand-new Skirmish Mode to Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids - for FREE! This game mode introduces new multiplayer maps with AI opponents. Now you and a friend can squish even more Brainioids together! Skirmish Mode is available for solo, online co-op and split-screen play.

Check out the full patch notes below, including new Friend’s Pass features. We’ll see you in-game!

PATCH NOTES

New features:

  • Skirmish mode is added to the game! Pack 1 is now available.
  • Play battles against AI-controlled Brainioids.
  • Choose between 5 difficulties ranging from casual to unfair!
  • Pack 1 comes with 3 maps: Brainioid Central, Commanding Heights, and Secret Base.
  • Play solo, or invite friends in online or split-screen Skirmish co-op.
  • Friend’s Pass - 2 PvP maps now available for free!
  • Friend’s Pass players can now host public and private PvP games on the maps “Commanding Heights” and “Brainioid Central” for free!

Tweaks and fixes:

  • Fixed missing Railgun VFX. Sniping the bad guys is flashy once again!
  • The “For Whom the Brain Tolls” achievement now works properly. If completed, simply opening up the game will trigger it.

