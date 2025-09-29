Check out the full patch notes below, including new Friend’s Pass features. We’ll see you in-game!
PATCH NOTES
New features:
- Skirmish mode is added to the game! Pack 1 is now available.
- Play battles against AI-controlled Brainioids.
- Choose between 5 difficulties ranging from casual to unfair!
- Pack 1 comes with 3 maps: Brainioid Central, Commanding Heights, and Secret Base.
- Play solo, or invite friends in online or split-screen Skirmish co-op.
- Friend’s Pass - 2 PvP maps now available for free!
- Friend’s Pass players can now host public and private PvP games on the maps “Commanding Heights” and “Brainioid Central” for free!
Tweaks and fixes:
- Fixed missing Railgun VFX. Sniping the bad guys is flashy once again!
- The “For Whom the Brain Tolls” achievement now works properly. If completed, simply opening up the game will trigger it.
