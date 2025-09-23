 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Ship of Heroes Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20100933 Edited 23 September 2025 – 23:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix Patch Notes

🏰 Fixed Orcs spawning on top of castle walls — they now spawn correctly on the ground.

⚔️ Fixed dungeon death bug where characters could fall through the ground after dying.

🏹 You can now cancel aiming when firing projectiles by using Right-Click, Dodge, or Roll.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link