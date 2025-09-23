Hotfix Patch Notes
🏰 Fixed Orcs spawning on top of castle walls — they now spawn correctly on the ground.
⚔️ Fixed dungeon death bug where characters could fall through the ground after dying.
🏹 You can now cancel aiming when firing projectiles by using Right-Click, Dodge, or Roll.
Early Access Hotfix 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update