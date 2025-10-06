At long last, BYTE is out now for PC and Mac!

After working on the game for over three years, I have reached the end of the road with BYTE and have released it. Initially the plan was just to release on PC but in the past month or so I also added support for Macs running on Apple Silicon processors. Mac support has also been added to the demo, so you can check out the first month of BYTE on Macs now as well.

To go along with the release, BYTE will be 25% off for the next week, so get it while it's hot!

To celebrate BYTE's release, I have myself been thinking about my process with this game over the years and have written up a retrospective of my time with the game. It covers the scattered beginnings of BYTE, all the way back in 2018, my core period of development, from May of 2022 until now, and my analysis of how it turned out and what I want to do in the future.

If you want to read about this, check it out here!

I won't drag this out any longer than it needs to be, since you're not here to read me talking about BYTE, you're here to play it! Check it out now!