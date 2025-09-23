- TIP: Right click items in crafting inventory to quickly add them to your primary inventory.
- TIP: Right click wandering customers to instantly open the building and recipe matching their needs.
- TIP: Shift + Right click an item in the primary inventory to sell it.
- TIP: You can use the abilities that pop up under the mercenaries in the dungeons. They're really strong for pushing.
- TIP: Right click on a mercenary in the mini town GUI to quick open the equipment of that mercenary.
Updates / Bug Fixes :
- Right clicking an empty craft spot no longer throws error.
- If crafting over 50 of the same item in a purple state, it was causing an error.
- You can now right click the slot of a matching item and the sales box will switch without closing the window.
- The quest to see if you've hired the first Archer now correctly checks if you've previously purchased him or any other mercs besides the first. (They will count for the quest as well). [Buildings and prestige levels already back check].
- Fixed the Mage TimeWizard spec reducing the permanent spell cooldown instead of reducing the current timer.
- Increased the Mage TimeWizard specialty from .2 second cooldown reduction each hit to .5 second cooldown reduction each hit.
