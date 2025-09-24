Added a Log Cart. Now it will be way easy e faster to gather and transport Logs
Fixed Wood Storage Chest not being able to build
Added key to Skip a quest 'F5'
Fixed a bug when trying to pick more than one Log at the same time
Small Update + Log Cart
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update