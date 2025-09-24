 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20100439 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a Log Cart. Now it will be way easy e faster to gather and transport Logs

  • Fixed Wood Storage Chest not being able to build

  • Added key to Skip a quest 'F5'

  • Fixed a bug when trying to pick more than one Log at the same time

