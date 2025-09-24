New Boss: Angul Shogun has been introduced and will now spawn at random locations in Biryu. Defeating him offers a high chance to obtain rare Forbidden Weapons and Equipment

(General Angul is scheduled for next week as previously announced)

Portal cost to Biryu reduced from 500,000 to 120,000

Increased the level of Biryu monsters, boosting their Prana rewards

Biryu monsters now provide 50% more Prana

Enhanced stats for all craftable Biryu accessories, including the Ring of Rama

The Ring of Rama now displays a name corresponding to each tribe

The following items have been added to the item mall: PvP Event Ticket

Quality Ziva Pustika ( this item is sold per unit )

Itara

The maximum stack size of Jewel of Life has increased from 40 to 100