POPULAR TODAY
Major 24 September 2025 Build 20100404 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Added Biryu Field Bosses

    (General Angul is scheduled for next week as previously announced)

  • New Boss: Angul Shogun has been introduced and will now spawn at random locations in Biryu. Defeating him offers a high chance to obtain rare Forbidden Weapons and Equipment

Feature Updates

  • Portal cost to Biryu reduced from 500,000 to 120,000

  • Increased the level of Biryu monsters, boosting their Prana rewards

  • Biryu monsters now provide 50% more Prana

  • Enhanced stats for all craftable Biryu accessories, including the Ring of Rama

  • The Ring of Rama now displays a name corresponding to each tribe

  • The following items have been added to the item mall:

    • PvP Event Ticket

    • Quality Ziva Pustika (this item is sold per unit)

    • Itara

  • The maximum stack size of Jewel of Life has increased from 40 to 100

  • Simplified buff countdown timer text by removing unnecessary parentheses and the word left

Bug Fixes

  • Corrected the Spanish localization for the attribute that increases all resistances

  • Fixed Buka Jama’s buff timer, which previously displayed 5 minutes instead of the correct 10 minutes

  • Resolved an issue where trading or storing Rupiah was incorrectly processed as a Sacrificial Pot offering

  • Fixed duplicate buff icons appearing when different classes applied buffs with the same effect

  • Corrected an issue where a lower-level Mantra Skin could override a higher-level one

  • Fixed the Server Selection screen displaying earlier than intended

Changed files in this update

