Highlights
Added Biryu Field Bosses
(General Angul is scheduled for next week as previously announced)
New Boss: Angul Shogun has been introduced and will now spawn at random locations in Biryu. Defeating him offers a high chance to obtain rare Forbidden Weapons and Equipment
Feature Updates
Portal cost to Biryu reduced from 500,000 to 120,000
Increased the level of Biryu monsters, boosting their Prana rewards
Biryu monsters now provide 50% more Prana
Enhanced stats for all craftable Biryu accessories, including the Ring of Rama
The Ring of Rama now displays a name corresponding to each tribe
The following items have been added to the item mall:
PvP Event Ticket
Quality Ziva Pustika (this item is sold per unit)
Itara
The maximum stack size of Jewel of Life has increased from 40 to 100
Simplified buff countdown timer text by removing unnecessary parentheses and the word left
Bug Fixes
Corrected the Spanish localization for the attribute that increases all resistances
Fixed Buka Jama’s buff timer, which previously displayed 5 minutes instead of the correct 10 minutes
Resolved an issue where trading or storing Rupiah was incorrectly processed as a Sacrificial Pot offering
Fixed duplicate buff icons appearing when different classes applied buffs with the same effect
Corrected an issue where a lower-level Mantra Skin could override a higher-level one
Fixed the Server Selection screen displaying earlier than intended
