23 September 2025 Build 20100381 Edited 23 September 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A number of changes were made this patch, primarily altering the start of Tutorial III (and adjustments that come with that) and making slight QoL changes for movement abilities
  • Updated Tutorial III
  • Updated tutorial tooltips
  • Revamped audio/visual feedback for dive ability
  • Changed death boundary collisions
  • Made it so that RETROVERSION GAUNTLET also reverse the level order
  • Fixed dive ability UI indicator

Depot 3928701
