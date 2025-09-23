- Updated Tutorial III
- Updated tutorial tooltips
- Revamped audio/visual feedback for dive ability
- Changed death boundary collisions
- Made it so that RETROVERSION GAUNTLET also reverse the level order
- Fixed dive ability UI indicator
Beta 1.5: Tutorial III Rework and Movement Changes
A number of changes were made this patch, primarily altering the start of Tutorial III (and adjustments that come with that) and making slight QoL changes for movement abilities
