23 September 2025 Build 20100276 Edited 23 September 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.6.3 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

FIXES
- Subduing a Beast that is already Subdued would cause it to disappear from the battle which would cause potential softlocks.
- Other minor changes/adjustments

