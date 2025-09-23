 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20100270 Edited 23 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a serious issue that caused player movement to be completely blocked after interacting with a main locker (sorry guys for that, should've found this bug sooner).
- Fixed an issue that caused resources to fly around the player.
- Each backpack gives a bit more slots across the board (Starting from tier-2).
- "Ergon" energy increase per block decreased from 2.5 to 1.5.
- "Charged" perk energy regen increased from 0.2 to 0.5 per second.
- Increased the speed of dialogues by two times.
- Decreased the volume of dialogues by approximately 20% (I'll change the sound effect).
- Player now starts with Geiger counter at the start of the game (To, hopefully, avoid unneeded deaths by radiation. I'll look in to early game radiation a bit more).

