- Fixed a serious issue that caused player movement to be completely blocked after interacting with a main locker (sorry guys for that, should've found this bug sooner).

- Fixed an issue that caused resources to fly around the player.

- Each backpack gives a bit more slots across the board (Starting from tier-2).

- "Ergon" energy increase per block decreased from 2.5 to 1.5.

- "Charged" perk energy regen increased from 0.2 to 0.5 per second.

- Increased the speed of dialogues by two times.

- Decreased the volume of dialogues by approximately 20% (I'll change the sound effect).

- Player now starts with Geiger counter at the start of the game (To, hopefully, avoid unneeded deaths by radiation. I'll look in to early game radiation a bit more).