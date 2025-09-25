Greetings fellow Nysians,

The September update for Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown is here!

This patch features several additions, changes, and fixes, most notably providing more game customization through additional settings and numerous improvements to the UI.

The central provinces, choosing whether they are controlled by Wyrmaxa or not

Added more game customisation options to:

Fires can still be caused by being attacked or from a crystal storage exploding

Added an option to toggle diseases and natural fires on and off

Added a repair tool, allowing building repair to happen with a single click

Added the ability to repair multiple buildings at once

Hovering over a resource will show its current storage vs maximum capacity

The dropdown menu now highlights resources in green when they’ve reached maximum storage capacity

Expanded the UI for the resource bar at the top of the screen

Added a setting to increase the level of zoom

Increased the icon size of the road connection indicator and added ground decal to better indicate road placement

Updated the military and destination icons of the strategy map

Changed the Adderbeat icon on the strategy map to ensure it follows the Adderbeasts' location

Tutorial objectives stay on screen until the objective is complete