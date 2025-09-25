Greetings fellow Nysians,
The September update for Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown is here!
This patch features several additions, changes, and fixes, most notably providing more game customization through additional settings and numerous improvements to the UI.
Additions:
Singleplayer Settings
Added an option to toggle diseases and natural fires on and off
Fires can still be caused by being attacked or from a crystal storage exploding
Added more game customisation options to:
The central provinces, choosing whether they are controlled by Wyrmaxa or not
Starting wealth
Repair costs of buildings
Default, half, and free
Grimrot camp spawn rates
Number of Camps
Attack rate of enemies
Adderbeast spawn limits
Quality of Life
Added the ability to repair multiple buildings at once
Added a repair tool, allowing building repair to happen with a single click
Added "slay unit" button to worker UI
UI
Added a setting to increase the level of zoom
Expanded the UI for the resource bar at the top of the screen
The dropdown menu now highlights resources in green when they’ve reached maximum storage capacity
Hovering over a resource will show its current storage vs maximum capacity
Changes
UI
Increased the icon size of the road connection indicator and added ground decal to better indicate road placement
Updated the military and destination icons of the strategy map
Changed the Adderbeat icon on the strategy map to ensure it follows the Adderbeasts' location
Tutorial objectives stay on screen until the objective is complete
Upgraded ‘Enthrall’ button on worker UI to make it more visible
Fixes
UI
Fixed issue with fog of war toggle, not turning fog of war on and off correctly
Fixed visual issue with disabled buttons
Fixed issues with white sprites appearing on some buttons
Fixed a visual issue with the game’s graphics appearing ‘white’ / highly overexposed
Fixed an issue with tutorial objectives not displaying when they should
Fixed issue with military deaths not correctly registering in the Event Timeline
Revised languages to ensure all translations are displayed correctly
Units
Units that are stuck in place for an extended period of time are now teleported to unstick them
Improved squads ability to stay in formation when moving over long distances
Fixed bugs impacting squad selection
Fixed a bug that caused unit classes to be mislabeled in the Event Timeline
Performance
Various improvements made to increase overall game performance
Fixed an issue with territory ownership not being correctly assigned when loading the game
Our priorities remain focused on listening to the community and implementing your feedback. Thank you to everyone who has shared their experience with the game. Your communication is much appreciated, incredibly valuable and helping us make Thrive the game we want it to be.
To join the community and discuss all things about the game, head over to our Discord.
Lastly, we’re also happy to announce that we will be participating in the Steam Autumn Sale from September 29th to October 6th with a 50% discount.
