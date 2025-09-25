 Skip to content
25 September 2025
Greetings fellow Nysians,

The September update for Thrive: Heavy Lies the Crown is here!

This patch features several additions, changes, and fixes, most notably providing more game customization through additional settings and numerous improvements to the UI.

Additions:

Singleplayer Settings

  • Added an option to toggle diseases and natural fires on and off 

    • Fires can still be caused by being attacked or from a crystal storage exploding

  • Added more game customisation options to:

    • The central provinces, choosing whether they are controlled by Wyrmaxa or not

    • Starting wealth

    • Repair costs of buildings

      • Default, half, and free

    • Grimrot camp spawn rates

    • Number of Camps

    • Attack rate of enemies

    • Adderbeast spawn limits

Quality of Life

  • Added the ability to repair multiple buildings at once

  • Added a repair tool, allowing building repair to happen with a single click

  • Added "slay unit" button to worker UI

UI

  • Added a setting to increase the level of zoom

  • Expanded the UI for the resource bar at the top of the screen

    • The dropdown menu now highlights resources in green when they’ve reached maximum storage capacity

    • Hovering over a resource will show its current storage vs maximum capacity

Changes

UI

  • Increased the icon size of the road connection indicator and added ground decal to better indicate road placement

  • Updated the military and destination icons of the strategy map

  • Changed the Adderbeat icon on the strategy map to ensure it follows the Adderbeasts' location

  • Tutorial objectives stay on screen until the objective is complete

  • Upgraded ‘Enthrall’ button on worker UI to make it more visible

Fixes

UI

  • Fixed issue with fog of war toggle, not turning fog of war on and off correctly

  • Fixed visual issue with disabled buttons

  • Fixed issues with white sprites appearing on some buttons

  • Fixed a visual issue with the game’s graphics appearing ‘white’ / highly overexposed

  • Fixed an issue with tutorial objectives not displaying when they should

  • Fixed issue with military deaths not correctly registering in the Event Timeline           

  • Revised languages to ensure all translations are displayed correctly

Units

  • Units that are stuck in place for an extended period of time are now teleported to unstick them

  • Improved squads ability to stay in formation when moving over long distances

  • Fixed bugs impacting squad selection

  • Fixed a bug that caused unit classes to be mislabeled in the Event Timeline

Performance

  • Various improvements made to increase overall game performance

  • Fixed an issue with territory ownership not being correctly assigned when loading the game

Our priorities remain focused on listening to the community and implementing your feedback. Thank you to everyone who has shared their experience with the game. Your communication is much appreciated, incredibly valuable and helping us make Thrive the game we want it to be.

To join the community and discuss all things about the game, head over to our Discord.

Lastly, we’re also happy to announce that we will be participating in the Steam Autumn Sale from September 29th to October 6th with a 50% discount.

