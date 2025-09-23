 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20099959 Edited 23 September 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes & Fixes

  • Fixed (for real this time) the killfeed appearing outside of the viewable area.

  • Redesigned killfeed entries to use the new font.

  • Fixed public lobby browser join button not playing an interaction sound.

Changed files in this update

