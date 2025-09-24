Game Engine Upgrade

Tons of under the hood changes to support the new engine version, there will be minor visual differences all over.



Certain systems should see some general performance improvements.



Due to the size and amount of changes required, there might be some bugs floating around, please report any ASAP.



Text tearing/squishing is fixed!



Other Changes

Synth UI screen updated and synth pin ai point upgrade removed and refunded.



R1 now grants smart craft if you didn't have it. If you did it refunds the AI points.



The top resource area no longer has settings and can show 5 at once.



Cores now remember which node was selected across multiple of the same core, instead of just the last one.



Fleet S nodes in galaxies 4+ have less levels and give more stats per level

this should make for less manual re-runs.



The above means you may see a jump in stats for your current galaxy depending on your S node distribution.



Warp discharge achievements now give discharge speed instead of charge speed.



Tether warps automatically switch when one gets maxed or you have enough Skein to max it.



Splice automation now has options to prioritize quickest to rank or level.



Added initial support for Turkish.



A bunch of other minor changes.



Fixes

Fixed issue with Base resources not quite giving the stated amount.



Fixed issue with Fleet UT grid buffs when fully filled out.



Fixed cloud save screen to show fresh save info when you do a cloud save.



Fixed splice aspect level and rank time estimates.



This is updating the Godot engine to the latest version. We are doing this for ease of updating going forwards, several key fixes (text no longer tears at non-native resolution hooray!), and some minor performance gains for some hardware.Please note that this is a VERY large upgrade in terms of under the hood changes, so please report any issues you encounter so we can address them ASAP. Once this is confirmed all stable, its back to working on the next content update for me!