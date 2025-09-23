Patch #1
We understand there are a wide range of gamers looking for different experiences from the game, from long time fans and Shoot 'em up players to those preferring a less frantic flight to Colossatropolis, so we have good news for you!
Our first patch includes:
- All new Easy difficulty, making a total of 5 difficulty levels
- Previous difficulties moved up one rank
- Easy and Regular modes have several stress-reducing quality of life improvements
- Difficulty descriptions to help you choose your game style
- Various bug fixes
We’re already working on the next patch which focuses on Steam Workshop and built-in music customisation support. Free additional content is in the works too!
Platypus Reclayed Deluxe edition is available now!
The best way to enjoy the Game, Music and Art of Platypus Reclayed. A treat for all Platypus fans and those interested in the games music and unique production.
The Original Sound Track (OST)
Includes all the music from the game (so far…) - 15 tracks in total - featuring selections from legendary remix albums of classic Commodore 64 chiptunes including the “Back in Time” series and Karma 64, iconic tracks such as “Wizball 2000”, “Comic Bakery” and "Sanxion" makes this soundtrack legendary on its own.
The Art book
Featuring a look at the game’s unique creation process. Learn about how the game's production pipeline has changed over the years from Anthony Flack, accompanied by photographs from the studio and beautiful high resolution images of game models, and plenty more besides.
Patch #1 Changelist
Added new difficulty "Easy" with more forgiving level setup and enemy behaviour. Additionally players regain pods whenever they lose a life
All existing difficulties moved up one difficulty level
Added difficulty selection description to the UI
Added extra invulnerability states to "Easy" and "Regular" difficulties so you're briefly protected after collecting a power-up and adjusted invulnerability timings
Regular difficulty icon features a smile :)
Ship stat adjustments
Player homing missiles now move faster (more changes under discussion)
Enemy homing missiles now move slower, on lower difficulties
Crates containing weapon pods will deliver a weapon pod if you only have 1 rather than an extra life
Beginner ship is default on first-time start-up
Reduced player hitbox size
Minor level tweaks including to passive resistance
Boss tweaks
Super Gunship and Thruster Ship explosions increased
Lowered opening splash video volume
Modding: Data changes (mods will need to be updated - see modding docs)
Modding: Font added to mod pack
Fix for Ship UI in Score Attack
Fix for Score saving bug fixes
Fix for various localisation issues
Fix for restarting Score Attack using left mouse button
Fix for languages using a capital 'i' that is not an 'I'
Fix for player crash score missing on Score Attack
Fix with with certain achievements not being awarded in 2 player
Fix for unlock all giving certain achievements
Fix for Steam cloud saves
Fix for Steam achievement status reports
Fix for Boss 5 death
Fix for bonus score issue when score is 0
Fix for invincibility on spawn
Colossatropolis spelling lessons… again!
