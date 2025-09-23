Patch #1

We understand there are a wide range of gamers looking for different experiences from the game, from long time fans and Shoot 'em up players to those preferring a less frantic flight to Colossatropolis, so we have good news for you!



Our first patch includes:

- All new Easy difficulty, making a total of 5 difficulty levels

- Previous difficulties moved up one rank

- Easy and Regular modes have several stress-reducing quality of life improvements

- Difficulty descriptions to help you choose your game style

- Various bug fixes

We’re already working on the next patch which focuses on Steam Workshop and built-in music customisation support. Free additional content is in the works too!

Platypus Reclayed Deluxe edition is available now!

The best way to enjoy the Game, Music and Art of Platypus Reclayed. A treat for all Platypus fans and those interested in the games music and unique production.

The Original Sound Track (OST)

Includes all the music from the game (so far…) - 15 tracks in total - featuring selections from legendary remix albums of classic Commodore 64 chiptunes including the “Back in Time” series and Karma 64, iconic tracks such as “Wizball 2000”, “Comic Bakery” and "Sanxion" makes this soundtrack legendary on its own.

The Art book

Featuring a look at the game’s unique creation process. Learn about how the game's production pipeline has changed over the years from Anthony Flack, accompanied by photographs from the studio and beautiful high resolution images of game models, and plenty more besides.





Patch #1 Changelist