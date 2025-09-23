✈️ **General**

- bathroom door is now forced open on fire and overflow

- reworked customization screen so it should more reliably save your character

- cart maintenance day now working as intended

- added audio cue to scared request

- empty inserts are back

- added "disable motion sickness" toggle to stop summer seats from swaying and fighter pilot flight camera from changing

🌎 **Localization**

- updated some Indonesian localizations

**🛜Networking**

- beach ball now replicated

- fixed a bug where highlights didnt work on the client after you picked stuff up

- fixed a bug where the flight deck door was missing

- fixed a bug where player 1 customization wasnt initializing on client

- fixed a bug where fire wasnt visible on client

👀**Visual**

- main menu badge text should no longer fall off the edges

- most buttons should no longer clip long text and should scale instead

- loading screen plane now respects pause

- options menu long words should no longer cut off

⚖️ **Balance**

- increased scared chance by 100%

- increased heatwave chance

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where special days weren't updating properly on calendar open

- fixed a bug in customization screen where the default selections weren't always what the character actually looked like

- fixed a bug where dog show wasnt giving enough dog requests when game was played in another language

- fixed a bug where passengers could fall asleep while standing

- fixed a bug where passengers that are hit by the cart while in the bathroom queue would break the bathroom line for everyone else when they left to go back to their seat after medical attention

- fixed a tutorial bug where passengers could lose their request when dashed into and break the tutorial

- fixed a bug where you could throw the dog away in the bathroom

- fixed a bug where stuff once placed on the cart could be interacted with from anywhere

- fixed a main menu navigation bug where backing out of menus sometimes didnt correctly set the focus

- fixed a bug where main menu could lose focus after removing a second player from the game