23 September 2025 Build 20099593 Edited 23 September 2025 – 23:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hotfix Patch Notes

🛠️ Fixed Orc hero buffs not applying correctly.

🛡️ Fixed Paladin’s health upgrade to now work as intended.

☠️ Fixed Necromancer’s Raise Dead ability no longer kills summons.

