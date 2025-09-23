Hotfix Patch Notes
🛠️ Fixed Orc hero buffs not applying correctly.
🛡️ Fixed Paladin’s health upgrade to now work as intended.
☠️ Fixed Necromancer’s Raise Dead ability no longer kills summons.
Early Access Hotfix 1
