- Fixed charging sometimes moving to unintended targets or positions
- Added a creepy model for the final horde mode door
- Added escalating rate of Vorpal Zombies to the final horde round
- Horde mode rounds 3 and 4 are slightly easier
- Various improvements to horde mode Slap Pit rooms
Update 1.1.11
Update notes via Steam Community
