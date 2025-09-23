 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20099465
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed charging sometimes moving to unintended targets or positions
  • Added a creepy model for the final horde mode door
  • Added escalating rate of Vorpal Zombies to the final horde round
  • Horde mode rounds 3 and 4 are slightly easier
  • Various improvements to horde mode Slap Pit rooms

