Gameplay Updates
- Added two new cutscenes for the Alimela storyline
- Avatars now display an indicator while typing a chat message
UI Updates
- New menu animations for Shard Store
- Cancelling a Shard purchase will keep the player in the Shard Store
- Fixed Shard Store arrows showing when they should be hidden
- Fixed localization text errors with Shard Store
- After purchasing an item from the Shard Store purchase, the store will close automatically and bring up the notification for the new items
Bug Fixes
- Fix an error with dark flowers appearing and disappearing on some bushes
Changed files in this update