23 September 2025 Build 20099358 Edited 23 September 2025 – 21:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Added two new cutscenes for the Alimela storyline
  • Avatars now display an indicator while typing a chat message


UI Updates

  • New menu animations for Shard Store
  • Cancelling a Shard purchase will keep the player in the Shard Store
  • Fixed Shard Store arrows showing when they should be hidden
  • Fixed localization text errors with Shard Store
  • After purchasing an item from the Shard Store purchase, the store will close automatically and bring up the notification for the new items


Bug Fixes

  • Fix an error with dark flowers appearing and disappearing on some bushes

