Hi Blood Rushers!

I'm still working on the next big update that is coming this year, while I'm making progress on some of the futur stuff, here is a small update with a bit of content, ajusted mechanics and some patches.

Those updates allow me to implement and test new systems required for the futur of the game, the main new system here is a new codebase for a type of weighted random draw used all over the game.

New idols

Sebastian's arrow Prevents damage from cancelling you flow combo.



Rita's headband Increases the amount of concurrent enemies.



Francis' belt Increases all infusion affinities.



The ✨ emoji indicates that the feature was requested by the community.

Changes

Added a rotation to flying npcs when they are moving.

✨Revamped the flying code of the creditors to prevent them from flying to high.

✨Added a text to explain the flow mechanic.

Revamped the tombstones outside the catacombs.

Updated Vires doors.

Revamped how the light bounces of meshes and reworked the UV maps of a lot of models.

Rendering the game should be even faster.

Knockback changes

The knockback mechanic has been revisited a bit to improve its reliability and use cases.

Notable changes :

Grounded enemies (not flying and touching ground) are harder to knockback.

The angle of knockback impacts its effectivness. Trying to lift an enemy will work best. Pushing down on enemies will no longer push them away.

Knocked back enemies apply damage to whatever stops them.

✨ Knocked back enemies can knock back other enemies on contact.

Flying mobs will no longer systematically fall when pushed with knockback. To break an enemy flight you now need a higher amount of knockback. This depends on the enemy.



For most of the early game mobs (except for Argos) you won't even notice the change, this mainly affects larger enemies.

Balance

The dash intangibility is now a bit longer.

Taking damage reduces a bit more your Flow.

Reduced by 7% the shotgun knockback.

Fixes