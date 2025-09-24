Hi Blood Rushers!
I'm still working on the next big update that is coming this year, while I'm making progress on some of the futur stuff, here is a small update with a bit of content, ajusted mechanics and some patches.
Those updates allow me to implement and test new systems required for the futur of the game, the main new system here is a new codebase for a type of weighted random draw used all over the game.
New idols
Sebastian's arrow
Prevents damage from cancelling you flow combo.
Rita's headband
Increases the amount of concurrent enemies.
Francis' belt
Increases all infusion affinities.
The ✨ emoji indicates that the feature was requested by the community.
Changes
Added a rotation to flying npcs when they are moving.
✨Revamped the flying code of the creditors to prevent them from flying to high.
✨Added a text to explain the flow mechanic.
Revamped the tombstones outside the catacombs.
Updated Vires doors.
Revamped how the light bounces of meshes and reworked the UV maps of a lot of models.
Rendering the game should be even faster.
Knockback changes
The knockback mechanic has been revisited a bit to improve its reliability and use cases.
Notable changes :
Grounded enemies (not flying and touching ground) are harder to knockback.
The angle of knockback impacts its effectivness.
Trying to lift an enemy will work best.
Pushing down on enemies will no longer push them away.
Knocked back enemies apply damage to whatever stops them.
✨ Knocked back enemies can knock back other enemies on contact.
Flying mobs will no longer systematically fall when pushed with knockback.
To break an enemy flight you now need a higher amount of knockback.
This depends on the enemy.
For most of the early game mobs (except for Argos) you won't even notice the change, this mainly affects larger enemies.
Balance
The dash intangibility is now a bit longer.
Taking damage reduces a bit more your Flow.
Reduced by 7% the shotgun knockback.
Fixes
Fixed the antichrist movement after its jump attack.
Fixed the trail effect on various attack.
Fixed discord RPC room number.
Fixed the free upgrade in Pleonexia persisting.
Fixed the fake cross persisting between rooms.
Fixed the flow goals not being located properly on a specific situation.
Fixed the text of the save slots.
The spawn algorithm should not spawn mobs out of bound anymore.
