Patch Notes 1.1.0

Português BR! Balance tweaks! Bug fixes! Spelling corrections!
Presenting our very first Lan Party Adventures patch.
New Languages
Português BR
General Fixes
- Mouse dissapearing bug in ethernet minigame and microscopes.
- Multiple Window Resolution Displays: now you can play in windowed, fullscreen and windowed fullscreen.
- Level 4 Password Bug: a few players reported a bug regarding passwords in level 4 (Comic Store), this has been fixed.
- Sandbox Localization: almost all assets are localized now.
- Colission bugs in Level 3 (School): some awkward collisions with decoration objects have been fixed.
- Unexpected crashes.
UX
We have also added some UX help for players in some levels:
- Level 7 (Alter's HQ): additional password hints for modem in 1st floor and basement
- Level 2 (Pedro's house): Jake's call hints.
- We also changed some texts in other languages.
Changed files in this update