24 September 2025 Build 20099181 Edited 24 September 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes 1.1.0
Português BR! Balance tweaks! Bug fixes! Spelling corrections!
Presenting our very first Lan Party Adventures patch.

New Languages
Português BR

General Fixes
  • Mouse dissapearing bug in ethernet minigame and microscopes.
  • Multiple Window Resolution Displays: now you can play in windowed, fullscreen and windowed fullscreen.
  • Level 4 Password Bug: a few players reported a bug regarding passwords in level 4 (Comic Store), this has been fixed.
  • Sandbox Localization: almost all assets are localized now.
  • Colission bugs in Level 3 (School): some awkward collisions with decoration objects have been fixed.
  • Unexpected crashes.


UX
We have also added some UX help for players in some levels:
  • Level 7 (Alter's HQ): additional password hints for modem in 1st floor and basement
  • Level 2 (Pedro's house): Jake's call hints.
  • We also changed some texts in other languages.

