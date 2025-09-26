 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20099142 Edited 26 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Spooky Season is back and we have a new set of tanks and accessories to unlock and collect, as well as a new rotating game mode that changes every day!

If you hang out on our Discord, or follow us on Twitch, you may have seen us working away at some exciting new updates to RBR. We've had fun creating some new game modes with the community during live streams, and have even more ideas for the future, so stay tuned in!

New Rotating Modes added:
• Zero Gravity (free floating action)
• Laser Tag (unlimited lasers)
• Speed Shot (weapons are super fast)
• License to Kill (1 hit kills)

We hope you have a blast with the new modes, and the creepy new season tanks!

See you out there!

– The Winterpixel Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1748392
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1748393
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1748394
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link