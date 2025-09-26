Spooky Season is back and we have a new set of tanks and accessories to unlock and collect, as well as a new rotating game mode that changes every day!



If you hang out on our Discord, or follow us on Twitch, you may have seen us working away at some exciting new updates to RBR. We've had fun creating some new game modes with the community during live streams, and have even more ideas for the future, so stay tuned in!

New Rotating Modes added:

• Zero Gravity (free floating action)

• Laser Tag (unlimited lasers)

• Speed Shot (weapons are super fast)

• License to Kill (1 hit kills)



We hope you have a blast with the new modes, and the creepy new season tanks!

See you out there!

– The Winterpixel Team