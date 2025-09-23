 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20099141 Edited 23 September 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- complete rewrite of TURNING (fixed all issues with double turns not working while moving forward with all controllers and turning sometimes not registered)
- fixed issue with x button on controller done on exit button in character tabs started a special attack
- fixed skill button navigation selection with a controller after plus button disappeared
- fixed Turkish translation

