Updated DSX to .NET 9, with new logo/icon, and new UI layout.

Interactive tour guide

Added initial Razer Wolverine v2 Pro controller support (PS5 Mode, Dongle/USB). Supports Touchpad, Player LED, and Motion.

Improved Access Controller Compatibility

Dedicated page just for controller profiles. No more profile system for each type of system. One profile to rule them all.

Adaptive Triggers, LEDs, and Haptics/Rumble now have up to 20 different presets you can manually configure and switch between without having a new profile.

My Controller Page hold device only settings, like Audio/Shut off, profile slots.

DS Edge Internal profile system fully upgraded with support for configuring via Bluetooth and having custom curve for sticks.

Added keyboard shortcuts for scaling the UI with Ctrl + and Ctrl -

Added Input Extended Section in Controller Mapping page under the Controller View with Touchpad Gestures/Sticks inputs.

Support for both DSX v2 mods and new v3.1+ mods with a dedicated Mod System page to view the list of available mods.

Added CemuHook protocol with option to send it physical or virtual controller buttons configurable via My Controller Page under General Settings.

Touchpad, Sticks, Motion now have Shortcut options for switching modes with a Toggle, a Switch or a Hold. With toggle you can switch to a mode with a button press, then press again to switch back to the previous mode. With hold, it will switch to the specified mode, and switch back to previous when button is no longer pressed. With switch, it will allow you to switch without it going back to the previous mode like toggle or hold.

Assign profiles to games in the Installed Games Page, and DSX will automatically detect when a game is running to apply the correct profile.

Multi-Mode Activation: Activate multiple haptic modes at once, combining effects for a richer feel.

Implemented Audio-to-Rumble with selectable sound source and a digital/analog detection test.

Steam achievements are fully functional.

Misc: Bug fixes and general improvements